UPDATE: At 2:34 p.m. the El Paso County Sheriff's Department tweeted that negotiators had secured the surrender of one wanted felon at a home in the 600 block of Rowe Lane. One other wanted suspect remains barricaded inside the home and is uncooperative.
@EPCSheriff Tactical Support Group negotiators secured surrender of one wanted felon at home in 600 block of Rowe Ln; another remains barricaded inside and uncooperative. Webster Elem and Mesa Ridge HS remain on Secure Perimeter status due to their close proximity to this scene. https://t.co/XYd454Qg7j pic.twitter.com/1SdW9XQ1QG— EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) January 11, 2023
Heavy law enforcement activity is reported in the 600 block of Rowe Lane in the Security-Widefield area of unincorporated El Paso County on Wednesday.
Anyone within a quarter mile is asked to stay inside, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office tweeted in its shelter in place order, around 12:40 p.m.
"Anyone else STAY AWAY. Webster Elem School nearby is on Secure Perimeter. MEDIA: Staging info to come," the sheriff's office tweeted.
SHELTER IN PLACE! Heavy LE activity in the 600 block of Rowe Lane (unincorporated EPC in Security/Widefield). Anyone w/in a quarter mile STAY INSIDE; Anyone else STAY AWAY. Webster Elem School nearby is on Secure Perimeter. MEDIA: Staging info to come. pic.twitter.com/hL4kvZXnhX— EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) January 11, 2023
Closer to 1 p.m. the Sheriff's Office tweeted that the shelter in place order was in regards to the office's Tactical Support Group executing arrest and search warrants at a home in the 600 block of Rowe Lane as part of an ongoing investigation.
Both Webster Elementary and the similarly-close Mesa Ridge High School remain on Secure Perimeter status as of 3 p.m.
Widefield School District 3 Director of Communications Samantha Briggs said the families of the two schools were contacted about the situation.
"Students who are riders (bus and car) were released as normal and walkers are being held until parents can pick them up or the secure perimeter is lifted," she said.
According to the Widefield School District 3 website, the "Secure" status includes the directive for school staff to "get inside, lock outside doors" and is a protocol used to safeguard students and staff within the building.
This is a developing story. Stay with gazette.com for updates.