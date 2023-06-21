A shelter-in-place order was issued for a neighborhood in Manitou Springs Wednesday evening, according to a release from the city of Manitou Springs.

Officials reported a heavy police presence in the area of the 00 block of Manitou Avenue. The shelter-in-place order was issued for residents within a 0.5-mile radius around the 00 block of Manitou Avenue.

The order is in response to a call for a disturbance in the 00 block of Manitou Avenue the department received around 5:45 p.m.

Those in the affected area are asked to secure their homes and stay away from doors and windows, according to Peak Alerts.

The Manitou Springs Police Department will hold a briefing at 7:45 p.m. at the Manitou Springs Police Station.