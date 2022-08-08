A standoff was underway in Colorado Springs Monday evening.

At about 4:40 p.m., Colorado Springs police issued the following message for a neighborhood northeast of North Academy Boulevard and North Carefree Circle:

“This is the Colorado Springs Police Department with an emergency message. Today is 08-08-2022. There is police activity related to a barricaded suspect in the area of 3550 N Carefree Circle.

You are asked to stay indoors; please lock and stay away from windows and doors. Please stay out of the immediate area until further notice. CSPD will send an all clear message when appropriate.”