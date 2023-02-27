The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has ordered residents to shelter-in-place for a neighborhood in Security-Widefield due to heavy police activity, according to a tweet from the office.
There is law enforcement activity in the area of Easy St / Kiva Rd. There is an armed barricaded suspect in the 60 block of Easy Street. Please secure your home and stay away from the doors and windows. pic.twitter.com/YE5RmKQs8J— EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) February 27, 2023
Residents in the area of Easy Street and Kiva Road are asked to secure their home and stay away from doors and windows due a barricaded suspect in the 60 block of Easy Street Monday afternoon.
It is unknown at this time if there are any injuries and how long the shelter-in-place will be active.
This is a developing story and will be updated.