A shelter-in-place order has been issued for residents in the area of the 3800 block of Half Turn Road just south of Austin Bluffs Parkway and Academy Boulevard, officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department announced in an alert sent Tuesday night.
The alert was sent at 10:20 p.m. and said that police are dealing with a barricaded suspect in the area. Police advised nearby residents to stay inside and stay away from and lock doors and windows.
Police officials said an all clear will be sent once police activity concludes.