Colorado Springs police issued a shelter-in-place order for a southeast neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

Residents near the intersection of South Academy Boulevard and El Morro Road area were asked around 1 p.m. to stay inside their homes, lock doors and stay away from windows and other entrances.

Residents not currently at home are asked to stay away from the area until further notice.

Police activity is related to the search for a wanted person in the area of 3655 El Morro Road, police said.

This article will be updated when an all-clear is given.

Click or tap here for the police alert.

Click or tap here for traffic updates on The Gazette's interactive map.