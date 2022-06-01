Colorado Springs police have lifted a shelter-in-place order that had been issued for a neighborhood in the northeast part of the city after receiving reports of an explosion, according to a news release from the department.
Officers responded to a 5:30 p.m. call about the possible detonation of an explosive device in an undeveloped construction area near Brookstone Street and Forest Meadows Avenue, police said. An early report indicated a man was seen with a rifle, and may have used the gun to set off the device.
The police department sent the shelter-in-place alert around 6 p.m. to residents around Vollmer Road and Cowpoke Road as bomb technicians and investigators collected evidence and interviewed witnesses. Residents were asked to remain in their homes, lock their doors and stay away from windows.
Police lifted the order at about 7 p.m., according to the release. No property damage or injuries were reported, and no arrests were announced.