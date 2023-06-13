A shelter-in-place was ordered for an area in Fountain due to an armed barricaded suspect just before 5 p.m., according to the city of Fountain.

Officials asked residents to avoid the area of 7600 block of Sandy Springs Point due to a barricaded suspect who is armed and considered dangerous.

The shelter-in-place order was lifted for the area after officers detained the male suspect.

The city of Fountain announced the area was clear around 5:30 p.m.