A shelter-in-place was ordered for an area in Fountain due to an armed barricaded suspect just before 5 p.m., according to the city of Fountain.
Officials asked residents to avoid the area of 7600 block of Sandy Springs Point due to a barricaded suspect who is armed and considered dangerous.
The shelter-in-place order was lifted for the area after officers detained the male suspect.
The city of Fountain announced the area was clear around 5:30 p.m.
The 7600 block of Sandy Springs Point is clear. An adult male has been detained.— City of Fountain, CO (@cityoffountain) June 13, 2023
Shelter in place has been lifted.
PIO is not responding the scene. pic.twitter.com/Qe92mVqJnq
