police lights

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced a shelter-in-place order due to law enforcement activity in a Fountain neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, officials said. 

The Sheriff's Office asked residents to avoid the area of the 600 block Autumn Place and lock their doors and windows. 

Fountain shelter map

The Sheriff's Office will send another notification when law enforcement activity has concluded. 

The cause for the police activity is unknown at this time. 

The view the whole map, click here

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

Sign Up for Springs AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments