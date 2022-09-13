The El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced a shelter-in-place order due to law enforcement activity in a Fountain neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The Sheriff's Office asked residents to avoid the area of the 600 block Autumn Place and lock their doors and windows.

The Sheriff's Office will send another notification when law enforcement activity has concluded.

The cause for the police activity is unknown at this time.

The view the whole map, click here.

This is a developing story and will be updated.