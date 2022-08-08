Cop Lights.jpg

A shelter-in-place ordered early Monday evening for a neighborhood in Colorado Springs has been lifted, officials announced.

Just before 5 p.m. a shelter-in-place was ordered in the area of 3550 north Carefree Circle off of North Academy Boulevard. 

According to Gazette news partner KKTV, the shelter in place was related to a standoff in the area. 

shelter in place map

Police activity caused a shelter in place in the area of 3550 North Carefree Circle.

The Colorado Springs Police Department issued this message to residents in the area:

"This is the Colorado Springs Police Department with an emergency message. Today is 08-08-2022. There is police activity related to a barricaded suspect in the area of 3550 N Carefree Circle.

"You are asked to stay indoors; please lock and stay away from windows and doors. Please stay out of the immediate area until further notice. CSPD will send an all clear message when appropriate."

At 7:42 p.m., the order was lifted for those in the affected neighborhood.

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments