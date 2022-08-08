A shelter-in-place ordered early Monday evening for a neighborhood in Colorado Springs has been lifted, officials announced.

Just before 5 p.m. a shelter-in-place was ordered in the area of 3550 north Carefree Circle off of North Academy Boulevard.

According to Gazette news partner KKTV, the shelter in place was related to a standoff in the area.

The Colorado Springs Police Department issued this message to residents in the area:

"This is the Colorado Springs Police Department with an emergency message. Today is 08-08-2022. There is police activity related to a barricaded suspect in the area of 3550 N Carefree Circle.

"You are asked to stay indoors; please lock and stay away from windows and doors. Please stay out of the immediate area until further notice. CSPD will send an all clear message when appropriate."

At 7:42 p.m., the order was lifted for those in the affected neighborhood.