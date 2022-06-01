Police Line Do Not Cross

Getty Images

 Getty Images

A shelter-in-place alert was sent to residents in a neighborhood off East Woodmen Road due to a 'suspicious incident'. 

The Colorado Springs Police Department sent the alert around 6 p.m. to residents around Vollmer Road and Cowpoke Road due to police activity related to a suspicious incident at 8300 Hardwood Circle. 

Shelter in place, Woodmen Road

Police asked residents to stay indoors, lock their doors and stay away from windows. 

UPDATE: Around 7 p.m., the shelter-in-place order was lifted after the police activity in the area concluded. 

Man arrested following bomb threat at Walmart in Fountain
Police investigating shooting death in northeast Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs police arrest 'prolific offender'

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments