A shelter-in-place alert was sent to residents in a neighborhood off East Woodmen Road due to a 'suspicious incident'.
The Colorado Springs Police Department sent the alert around 6 p.m. to residents around Vollmer Road and Cowpoke Road due to police activity related to a suspicious incident at 8300 Hardwood Circle.
Police asked residents to stay indoors, lock their doors and stay away from windows.
UPDATE: Around 7 p.m., the shelter-in-place order was lifted after the police activity in the area concluded.