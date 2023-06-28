Colorado Springs police lifted a shelter-in-place order for a southeast neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.
Residents near the intersection of South Academy Boulevard and El Morro Road were asked around 1 p.m. to stay inside their homes, lock doors and stay away from windows and other entrances.
The order was lifted around 3 p.m.
Police activity was related to the search for a wanted person in the area of 3655 El Morro Road, police said.
