A shelter-in-place order was issued for an area in Manitou Springs Wednesday evening, according to a release from the city of Manitou Springs.

The order was issued for residents within a 0.5-mile radius around the 00 block of Manitou Avenue due to a barricaded suspect.

Around 5:45 p.m., police responded to a call about a man threatening members of the public in the 00 block of Manitou Avenue. Officers attempted to make contact with the suspect in a motel he was staying at in the area, according to officials.

Upon arrival, police had a suspicion the suspect was armed and prompted the shelter-in-place for the surrounding area around 6 p.m.

According to the news release, no weapon was seen at the incident. Officials issued the shelter-in-place "out of an abundance of caution."

Officers remain on the scene trying to make contact with the suspect and work towards a peaceful outcome, officials said in the release.

As of 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night, the shelter-in-place has been lifted. Manitou police and the El Paso County Sheriff's Office SWAT team were able to peacefully resolve the standoff, according to officials.