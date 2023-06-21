A shelter-in-place order was issued for an area in Manitou Springs Wednesday evening, according to a release from the city of Manitou Springs.
The order was issued for residents within a 0.5-mile radius around the 00 block of Manitou Avenue due to a barricaded suspect.
Around 5:45 p.m., police responded to a call about a man threatening members of the public in the 00 block of Manitou Avenue. Officers attempted to make contact with the suspect in a motel he was staying at in the area, according to officials.
Upon arrival, police had a suspicion the suspect was armed and prompted the shelter-in-place for the surrounding area around 6 p.m.
According to the news release, no weapon was seen at the incident. Officials issued the shelter-in-place "out of an abundance of caution."
Officers remain on the scene trying to make contact with the suspect and work towards a peaceful outcome, officials said in the release.
As of 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night, the shelter-in-place has been lifted. Manitou police and the El Paso County Sheriff's Office SWAT team were able to peacefully resolve the standoff, according to officials.
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only