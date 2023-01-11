Two wanted felons were arrested after an hours-long standoff in Security-Widefield in unincorporated El Paso County, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office tweeted a shelter-in-place order in the 600 block of Rowe Lane at about 12:45 p.m., announcing a large law enforcement presence in the area. Anyone within a quarter-mile radius was advised to stay in their homes, and motorists were asked to avoid the area.

At 2:34 p.m. the El Paso County Sheriff's Department tweeted that negotiators had secured the surrender of one wanted felon at a home in the 600 block of Rowe Lane. A second suspect remained inside the residence for more than two hours despite repeated commands to surrender.

At about 5 p.m., the sheriff's office tweeted that the second suspect had been taken into custody and the shelter-in-place directive had been lifted.

SHELTER IN PLACE! Heavy LE activity in the 600 block of Rowe Lane (unincorporated EPC in Security/Widefield). Anyone w/in a quarter mile STAY INSIDE; Anyone else STAY AWAY. Webster Elem School nearby is on Secure Perimeter. MEDIA: Staging info to come. pic.twitter.com/hL4kvZXnhX — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) January 11, 2023

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

The order was originally issued because the office's Tactical Support Group was executing arrest and search warrants at the residence as part of an ongoing investigation.

Both Webster Elementary and the similarly close Mesa Ridge High School were placed on secure perimeter status.

Widefield School District 3 Director of Communications Samantha Briggs said the families of the two schools were contacted about the situation.

"Students who are riders (bus and car) were released as normal and walkers are being held until parents can pick them up or the secure perimeter is lifted," she said.

According to the District 3 website, the "secure" status includes the directive for school staff to "get inside, lock outside doors" and is a protocol used to safeguard students and staff within the building.

This is a developing story. Stay with gazette.com for updates.