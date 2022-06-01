A shelter-in-place alert was sent to residents in a neighborhood off East Woodmen Road due to a 'suspicious incident'.
The Colorado Springs Police Department sent the alert around 6 p.m. to residents around Vollmer Road and Cowpoke Road due to police activity related to a suspicious incident at 8300 Hardwood Circle.
Police are asking residents to stay indoors, lock their doors and stay away from windows.
Residents are asked to stay out of the immediate area until further notice.
This is a developing story.