The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has issued a shelter in place order for the area of Ponderosa Drive and Grand Boulevard in Security-Widefield.
The Sheriff's Office warned of law enforcement activity in the area. The shelter in place is related to a shooting, according to the sheriff's office.
Residents are advised to lock all windows and doors, draw all curtains and secure their homes.
The Sheriff's Office also advised residents to dial 911 if in a life or death emergency at this time.
Video of the scene. Rather quiet and not a whole lot of activity (other than the police cruiser heading down the road of course!)@csgazette pic.twitter.com/0uofHb3vSY— Alex Edwards (@AMEdwards21) August 8, 2022
This is a developing story and will be updated.