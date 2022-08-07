The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has issued a shelter in place order for the area of Ponderosa Drive and Grand Boulevard in Security-Widefield.

The Sheriff's Office warned of law enforcement activity in the area. The shelter in place is related to a shooting, according to the sheriff's office.

Shelter in place area identified by El Paso County Sheriff

The area in red is under a shelter in place order. El Paso County Sheriff's attributed law enforcement activity in the area and asked residents to stay safe and secure themselves and their homes.

Residents are advised to lock all windows and doors, draw all curtains and secure their homes. 

The Sheriff's Office also advised residents to dial 911 if in a life or death emergency at this time. 

This is a developing story and will be updated.

