The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has issued a shelter in place order for the area of Ponderosa Drive and Grand Boulevard.
There is law enforcement activity in the area of Ponderosa Dr / Grand Blvd. Secure home and stay away from the doors / windows. Shelter in place. Lock all windows and door and draw all curtains and window coverings. Dial 9-1-1 if you have a life or death emergency at this time. pic.twitter.com/qle4XBnJIM— EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) August 7, 2022
The Sheriff's Office warned of law enforcement activity in the area. According to the Sheriff's office, the shelter in place is related to a shooting.
Residents are advised to lock all windows and doors, draw all curtains and secure their homes.
The Sheriff's Office also advised residents to dial 911 if in a life or death emergency at this time.
This is a developing story and will be updated.