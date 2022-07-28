As a part of ongoing efforts, members of the El Paso County Sheriff's Office engaged with members of a homeless community in an unincorporated area of the county — recovering weapons and making several arrests in the process.
The Sheriff's Office said the purpose of the engagement had three primary goals: Interact with neighbors experiencing difficult times, educate them on and direct them to resources, and to mitigate criminal activity.
While at the homeless camp, deputies arrested a number of people wanted on outstanding felony and misdemeanor warrants. Deputies also seized three firearms, a crossbow and ammunition for the weapons.
According to a news release, some of the weapons were "unlawfully possessed." None of those arrested were named in the release.
The Sheriff's Office said it "remains committed to serving all El Paso County citizens, to include those experiencing homelessness."