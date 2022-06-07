Officials with Colorado Parks and Wildlife found a second body in Lake Pueblo in as many days, officials with the department announced Tuesday.

Officials with Parks and Wildlife received a call on a missing swimmer just before 4:40 p.m. Tuesday. Officials say a man was in an inflatable device, swimming 300 feet from shore when he jumped off fearing for his daughter. He disappeared in the water.

Officials recovered his body at 6:01 p.m. in 25 feet of water. At 6:31 p.m., the man's body was handed over to the Pueblo County Coroner's office to be identified.

The daughter was unharmed, officials said.

According to the Parks and Wildlife northeast region, the state has had double digit drowning so far this year, putting 2022 on pace to beat a record of 34 deaths set in 2020.