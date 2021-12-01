The Fountain Police Department is investigating a crash involving a Widefield School District 3 bus, said Lisa Schneider, spokesperson for the department, in a release.
The crash happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday near Fountain Mesa Road and Hurley Drive. Police found extensive damage to a vehicle and the perimeter fence of a home, Schneider said. The school bus initially left the crash site but came back after officers arrived.
Schneider said that no one was injured even though there were students on the bus at the time of the crash.