One man died Friday afternoon after a raft flipped on the Arkansas River, east of Salida, during a private boat trip, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Officials said at around 3 p.m. witnesses reported seeing three people thrown into the 60-degree waters of the Bear Creek Rapid – a Class III rapid - after their raft flipped.

According to CPW officials, one victim was able to make their way safely to shore. A second was rescued from the water by a CPW ranger with the Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area (AHRA), who was patrolling the river at the time of the incident.

The third passenger, however, went missing down the river along with the upside-down raft.

An emergency search response was immediately triggered by AHRA rangers, alongside CPW wildlife officers, the Salida Fire Department, Chaffee County Emergency Medical Services, Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, Arkansas Valley Ambulance and the Howard Fire Department, according to a Friday press release.

The raft was spotted about two miles downstream, just above Wellsville. Based on initial reports, it appeared the third victim had become entangled with the raft and was unresponsive.

A second group of private boaters retrieved the third passenger's body and brought it to shore. Rescue officials immediately began CPR, with EMS emergency personnel eventually taking over. Unfortunately, the victim was unable to be revived and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to officials.

The victim's body has since been turned over to the Chaffee County Coroner to determine the official cause of death. This incident marks the 14th confirmed water-related death in Colorado this year, and the third in the Arkansas River in the past week, Friday’s press release said.

Tom Waters, manager of the AHRA park called the incident “another tragic example of the importance of being prepared for entering challenging whitewater conditions at the peak of springs runoff from snowmelt,”

“Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of the victim,” Water said.

Waters, alongside fellow AHRA rangers, continue to urge the public to call the recreation area before entering the river to determine conditions.