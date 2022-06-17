A bat recovered from a home in Fountain Valley has tested positive for rabies, according to a release from El Paso County Public Health. This is the first case of rabies reported in a bat in the county this year.

“Rabies tends to be more common in the spring and summer months,” said Dr. Chris Urbina, medical director of El Paso County Public Health.

Public health officials are encouraging residents to keep their pets up to date on rabies vaccinations and avoid wild animals. Recommendations also include keeping pets inside overnight and leashed or inside a fenced-in area during the day.

Rabies is spread primarily through animal bites via infected saliva. It is a viral disease that impacts the brain and central nervous system, causing brain damage and ultimately death.

Preventive medicine is available for people known or suspected to have come in contact with a rabid animal, the release said. Immediate medical attention is crucial, as rabies is fatal once symptoms develop.

If you or your pet are exposed to rabies, seek medical care and contact El Paso County Public Health at 719-578-3220. Also contact EPCPH if you find a bat in your home.