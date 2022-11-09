Pueblo police are asking for help in identifying a homicide suspect’s vehicle.

The vehicle was used in a homicide that took place around 10:10 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Constitution Road, police say. Authorities found the body of Leo Julien Leonardo, 22, when they arrived on scene.

The homicide was Pueblo’s 22nd of the year.

Anyone with information should call Detective Ron Gravatt at 719-320-6022. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867 or puebocrimestoppers.com. Police say you could be eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.