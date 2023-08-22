The Pueblo Police Department has asked the public to avoid the area near the Fourth Street Bridge as officers investigate a suspicious package.
The investigation is occurring near the 700 block of Elmhurst Place, police announced Tuesday morning on social media.
The area was announced clear at 12:20 via an X post.
********UPDATE********— Pueblo Police Department (@PuebloPolice1) August 22, 2023
The area is now clear. Thank you for your assistance while we were working to keep our community safe. https://t.co/RGCJZdu4Er
This is a developing story. This article will be updated once more information is received.
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only