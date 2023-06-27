Officials with the Pueblo Fire Department rescued multiple pets from a house fire overnight Tuesday on the east side of Pueblo, according to the Pueblo Fire Department.

Pueblo firefighters received reports of a house fire in the Belmont neighborhood on Carousel Court just after midnight, Tuesday. Rescue officials arrived on the scene to find the home in heavy fire conditions, officials said.

While the residents of the home were able to escape the blaze, they told firefighters of two cats and a dog believed to still be trapped inside.

Rescue officials were able to locate the dog and one cat, and returned them to safety, but were unable to find the second cat inside the home.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

According to firefighters, properly working smoke detectors alerted the residents of the fire in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

“We can’t stress enough the importance of properly working smoke detectors in your home,” officials said on social media Tuesday morning, reminding the public to check smoke detector batteries at least twice annually.

Officials said the blaze was extinguished quickly, and no one was injured during the incident.

Reporting by KKTV contributed to this article.