Thousands of customers and several traffic intersections are once again with power in north Colorado Springs, according to Colorado Springs Utilities.

An outage began just after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, and power was restored by about 4:45 p.m.

The outage stretched along I-25 from the North Academy exit to Garden of the Gods Road, according to Colorado Springs Utilities. More than 3,700 customers were impacted by the outage as crews worked to restore power.

Drivers are reminded to treat dark intersections as four-way stops.