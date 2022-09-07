Colorado Springs Utilities reported two power outages that affected more than 7,000 residents in Colorado Springs Wednesday night.
The two electrical outages affected neighborhoods north of downtown and the city's west side.
Power was out for 3,594 residents between Mesa Road and Lake Circle and 4,168 residents between North Cascade and East Boulder Street.
Affected neighborhoods include Old Colorado City, The Broadmoor, Bear Creek, Patty Jewett and the Old North End.
Just after 9 p.m., CSU announced power was restored for all affected. The cause for the outage is unknown at this time.