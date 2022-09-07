Outage map, take 3

Two power outages affecting over 7,000 residents have been reported in Colorado Springs Wednesday night

 Courtesy of the Colorado Springs Utilities

Colorado Springs Utilities reported two power outages that affected more than 7,000 residents in Colorado Springs Wednesday night. 

The two electrical outages affected neighborhoods north of downtown and the city's west side. 

Power was out for 3,594 residents between Mesa Road and Lake Circle and 4,168 residents between North Cascade and East Boulder Street. 

Affected neighborhoods include Old Colorado City, The Broadmoor, Bear Creek, Patty Jewett and the Old North End. 

Just after 9 p.m., CSU announced power was restored for all affected. The cause for the outage is unknown at this time. 

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments