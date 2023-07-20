Multiple power outages near and north of downtown Colorado Springs have been fixed following thunderstorms in the area Thursday afternoon, Colorado Springs Utilities reported.

Just before 3:40 p.m., four outages were reported in the area. Service was restored to all impacted residents by 5:05 p.m., CSU said.

One outage, encompassing the Cragmoor neighborhood, the University of Colorado Colorado Springs and the area immediately east of the intersection of Austin Bluffs Parkway and Union Boulevard, affected about 2,200 residents.

Two more outages, reported on either side of Interstate 25 along Garden of the Gods Road and the University Village area, affected about 1,500 people.

A fourth outage in the Patty Jewett neighborhood, just west and northwest of the Patty Jewett Golf Course, affected about 920 residents.