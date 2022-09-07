The Colorado Springs Utilities reported two power outages affecting over 7,000 residents in Colorado Springs Wednesday night.
The two electrical outages are affecting neighborhoods north of downtown and the city's west side.
Power is out for 3,594 residents between Mesa Road to Lake Circle and 4,168 residents between North Cascade and East Boulder Street.
Affected neighborhoods include Old Colorado City, The Broadmoor, Bear Creek, Patty Jewett and the Old North End.
CSU estimates power will be fully restored by 11:18 p.m.
For see the full outage map, visit the Colorado Springs Utilities website.
This is a developing story and will be updated.