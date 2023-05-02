Thousands of customers and several traffic intersections are without power in north Colorado Springs, according to Colorado Springs Utilities.

The outage began just after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, and power is expected to be restored by 6:30 p.m.

The outage stretches along I-25 from the North Academy exit to Garden of the Gods Road, according to Colorado Springs Utilities. More than 3,700 customers are impacted by the outage as crews work to restore power.

Drivers are reminded to treat dark intersections as four-way stops.