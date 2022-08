A power outage in northern Colorado Springs is affecting nearly 800 people Thursday, according to the Colorado Springs Utilities.

At 4:02 p.m., an electrical outage was reported in the area of Briargate Parkway and Research Parkway. Utilities expects to resolve the problem before 8 p.m.

The cause of the power outage is unknown at this time.

For outage updates, visit the Colorado Springs Utilities outage map.