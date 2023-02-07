A power outage affecting thousands of customers in northeast Colorado Springs was caused by a vehicle that crashed into electrical equipment.
The outage is impacting an area near Powers Boulevard and Barnes Road; Powers and Stetson Hills Road; and surrounding neighborhoods, according to Colorado Springs Utilities, who cited power restoration within one to four hours. Around 4,200 customers are without power.
Update: the outage was caused by a vehicle hitting electric equipment. We are working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. Drivers, please use caution and treat dark intersections as 4-way stops. https://t.co/qE5dDFa5sT— Colorado Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) February 8, 2023
Utilities is asking drivers to exercise caution and treat dark intersections as four-way stops.