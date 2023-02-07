A power outage affecting thousands of customers in northeast Colorado Springs was caused by a vehicle that crashed into electrical equipment.

The outage is impacting an area near Powers Boulevard and Barnes Road; Powers and Stetson Hills Road; and surrounding neighborhoods, according to Colorado Springs Utilities, who cited power restoration within one to four hours. Around 4,200 customers are without power.

Utilities is asking drivers to exercise caution and treat dark intersections as four-way stops.