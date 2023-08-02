A portion of a northeast Colorado Springs neighborhood was evacuated after officers responded to a "possible grenade" inside a garage Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Around 4 p.m., a resident in the 7000 block of Barraport Drive "rightfully" called police to report he had come across what looked like a "World War II-era grenade" in a box that had been inherited, a lieutenant with the Stetson Hills Division told The Gazette.

Officers evacuated the area and the Regional Explosives Unit responded to the scene due to the "shrapnel-related" nature of the device, police said.

The unit then took the item to a safe location, but as of 7 p.m., police had not confirmed, but had not ruled out, identifying the device as a grenade.

There is no danger to the area, police said.