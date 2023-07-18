A sheriff's deputy already on administrative leave due to a prior incident is now involved in a road rage investigation following a run-in with a teenage motorcyclist.

Video of the June 18 incident in Trinidad was released Tuesday, showing a man identified as Lt. Henry Trujillo of the Las Animas County Sheriff's Office initiating a physical confrontation with a motorcyclist following the motorcycle passing Trujillo's vehicle along a two-lane road.

In the video — taken from a residential security camera across the street — both the motorcyclist and Trujillo, in a vehicle, can be seen coming to a stop along the side of the road. Trujillo exits his vehicle, and approaches the motorcyclist.

The Trinidad police report describes what happens next in the video:

"You want to drive like a [expletive] [expletive] you stupid [expletive]?" Henry closes his motor vehicle's door and aggressively approached [redacted] while yelling expletives in an aggressive manner. When Henry encounters [redacted] from approximately two feet away, [redacted] stepped towards Henry and appears to punch him.

The video and associated police incident report from the Trinidad Police Department, was released by a law firm that is representing a 47-year-old man who was allegedly the victim of excessive force by Trujillo during a traffic stop last year.

The law firm Mehr Law of Colorado Springs says the motorcyclist is 16 years old.

“There is no excuse for this kind of behavior from an adult who was also an officer of the law,” the minor's father is quoted as saying in the law firm's press release.

Mehr Law claims that Trujillo was later charged with fighting in public for his part in the June 18 incident. The Trinidad police report indicates the the motorcyclist was cited for changing lanes where prohibited by a double-yellow, and riding a motorcycle without a license.

Gazette news partner KKTV reports that the Las Animas County Sheriff's Department said that Trujillo had been on administrative leave with pay while under an unrelated internal investigation during the June 18 incident. Following the incident, however, the department placed him on administrative leave without pay.