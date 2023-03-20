Those aspiring to a law enforcement career with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office can take the next step in becoming a certified peace officer.

The Sheriff Office's announced in January that its Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) academy training would return in an effort to bolster recruitment efforts and combat attrition. The first of three academies planned for 2023 began this month and applications for the second academy, which begins in late spring, opened this past weekend.

"By having three academies this year alone, I'm hoping to be at a point where we're at an over-hire status through the end of the year," Sheriff Joe Roybal said Friday.

In 2018 the law enforcement agency, under then-Sheriff Bill Elder, began using a shorter, noncertified training program, primarily to combat attrition and staffing shortages among the detention ranks. But that led to some staff only being certified to work within jails and in other capacities but not on patrol, Roybal said.

"Non-(certified) deputies cannot serve in a class-one peace officer status out on the street," Roybal said. "So eventually, if that's all we have, who do I hire to serve the community out on patrol?"

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

The POST academy is a highly intensive, 23-week law enforcement crash course that mixes classroom instruction with reality-based skills training to teach a wide range of topics, including ethics, nonbiased policing, search and seizure, firearms, arrest control, CPR, driving, evidence processing and use of force. The courses are taught by subject matter experts, and candidates are given weekly quizzes to reinforce what they’ve learned, officials said.

The majority of the instruction takes place at the Sheriff’s Office training facility, including in its classrooms, a mat room and indoor and outdoor exercise gyms. Some of the skills courses, including driving and firearms, take place at other sites.

Upon successful completion of the program, which includes skills testing in driving, arrest control and firearms, officer candidates are required to take a certification exam, officials said.

See www.epcsheriffsoffice.com/deputy-sheriff-certified for more information.