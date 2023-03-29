The city of Monument has appointed Patrick J. Regan as chief of police, effective May 8.

Regan, who has 23 years of experience in law enforcement, was named Wednesday after a competitive selection process, according to a news release. He has been in leadership with the Town of Monument for 11 years.

Former Police Chief Cristian "Sean" Hemingway retired at the beginning of the year. He was hired as Monument's chief of police in February 2021. Cmdr. Tim Johnson has been the town’s interim police chief since Jan. 3, at which time the town had received approximately 75 applications for the position.

Regan will take his oath of office at the Monument Town Council meeting at 6:30 p.m. on May 15.

Regan has a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice with a minor in Spanish from Northern Arizona University and a Master of Public Administration from Arizona State University. He is a graduate of the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy and the FBI-LEEDA Executive and Command Leadership Institute.

At the Scottsdale Police Department in Arizona, Regan led the department’s Special Investigations Division, served in the Drug Enforcement Unit, Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force, Domestic Violence Unit, Internal Affairs Unit and the Special Weapons and Tactics Team.

During his career, he has managed a specialized leadership training program, implemented a mental health wellness check-in policy, created citizen bravery and lifesaving award programs, provided more accountability for patrol staffing and instructed undercover operations, according to the news release.

"The men and women of the Monument Police Department look forward to working with Chief Regan as they continue to maintain the high quality of life our community enjoys," the town wrote in the release.

On March 20, the Town of Monument swore in three new police officers. Kelly Fisher-Goodwin joined Monument police from the Denver Police Department, Joseph Markarian came from Pueblo and Dustin Williams came from Polk County, Iowa.