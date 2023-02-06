Two verified online fundraisers and one fundraising event have been set up in support of Fountain police officer Julian Becerra, who was critically injured after falling from a bridge during a pursuit last week.

Becerra was listed in stable but critical condition after falling 40 feet from a bridge south of Colorado Springs while attempting to apprehend a carjacking suspect last Thursday. Officials late last week said Becerra was at a local hospital with his family and other Fountain officers by his side.

Fountain Police Department spokeswoman Lisa Schneider confirmed two verified fundraisers: Southern Colorado Law Enforcement Foundation and a GoFundMe set up by Becerra’s brother-in-law.

Also, Fountain VFW Post 6461 is hosting a benefit steak dinner at 5 p.m. Friday with 100% of the proceeds going to the Becerra family.

The driver who allegedly led Colorado State Patrol and police on the chase, 31-year-old Devon Bobian, and passenger 32-year-old Anthony Vallejos, had felony arrest warrants, officials said. The two men, plus another passenger, 28-year-old Danisha Pacheco, are facing numerous felony charges after being arrested on the bridge, police said.

All three remained in the El Paso County jail on Monday morning.