Fountain Mayor Sharon Thompson on Sunday delivered an offering of condolences on the death of Officer Julian Becerra and a scathing rebuke of a Colorado judicial system that, in her opinion, fostered the conditions that led to his death.

On Saturday, Becerra, 35, succumbed to injuries sustained in a fall from a bridge while chasing carjacking suspects earlier this month. It was the Fountain Police Department’s first line-of-duty death since Officer John Lindamood was fatally shot by a burglar in April 1921.

“Earlier this morning, I conveyed my sincerest condolences about the loss of Officer Julian Becerra and would like to convey again how much his family and friends are in our hearts and prayers during this difficult time,” Thompson said from Fountain City Hall on Sunday. “Fountain is forever grateful for his service to our community.”

Thompson then directed her remarks toward the citizens of Fountain, acknowledging a growing concern about crime in the community.

“I know that many of us are feeling the rise in crime seemingly all around us in our communities and are concerned about what can be done to ensure the safety of our streets, neighborhoods, homes and families,” she said. “Make no mistake: The current environment for our law enforcement is more challenging and dangerous than ever. Violence is on the rise, with serious crimes often being committed by repeat offenders — dangerous felons on our streets.”

According to Thompson, Becerra was mortally injured while pursuing suspects who, because of their criminal histories, should have been in prison.

“The suspects that Officer Becerra was pursuing the night he was gravely injured were repeat felons with multiple active warrants for their arrests,” she said.

They should never have been out on the street in the first place, but due to a lack of accountability in our justice system, and failed bail reform initiatives, they were allowed to prey on our citizens and create the circumstances that put Officer Becerra on the bridge that night.”

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Law enforcement efforts in Fountain and across the state are being hampered by Colorado drug laws that haven’t done enough to keep illegal narcotics off the streets, Thompson said.

“These types of laws empower criminals and make law-abiding citizens more vulnerable to those who would do us harm,” she said. “This type of environment, coupled with an increasingly hostile sentiment, openly shared by some, towards our entire law enforcement community has created thriving conditions for emboldened criminals and has collectively diminished our safety.”

“We must do something now to turn this around.”

Thompson called on community members to aid police and first responders by promptly reporting crimes when they see them, and by pressuring elected officials to pursue stricter anti-crime legislation.

“Tell them you want more protection from criminals, not leniency and permissiveness,” she said.

“I want everyone to know that the city of Fountain is absolutely unyielding in our commitment to ensure your safety and security. We will never stop in our continued efforts to provide the best-trained, equipped and professional public safety services available to our community.”