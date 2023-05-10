The day before Fountain Chief of Police Chris Heberer publicly announced his retirement to spend time with his family, former Cmdr. Mark Cristiani was appointed as his successor.

Heberer has worked in the Fountain Public Safety Department since 2015 as part of a 29-year career in military and law enforcement. In light of his departure, Heberer recalled the two main goals he had taking the position eight-and-a-half years ago: leave the department better than he found it and prepare someone on staff to take the position.

He boasts an extensive record of accomplishments to include merging dispatch centers with El Paso County; creating a widely implemented, intelligence-led policing model called CompStat; growing the department by 25 positions; introducing the first therapy police dog in the region; and innovating equipment upgrades and overall communication.

Specifically, Heberer said he “vastly improved communication and coordination with the Fort Carson Emergency services that helped reduce Soldier suicide and ensured better combined responses to Soldier issues in Fountain.”

Heberer also said Cristiani is the right person to assume the role in his stead. "I know he will find ways to make our department even better and lead it to successfully meet the challenges we will face in the future. He has my full confidence and my unwavering support; he is in the process of moving to the city limits to be your Chief," he said.

Cristiani was appointed Tuesday after he was nominated by Scott Trainor, Fountain's city manager, and endorsed by Fountain City Council.

"I look forward to serving the citizens of Fountain that live in our city and those traveling through our city every day," Cristiani wrote in a statement Wednesday. "Policing in this country is difficult but we are committed to a diverse and transparent department that will operate within the constitution and the law. We will continue to treat all people with equality, dignity, and the respect they deserve."

Cristiani is a 30-year veteran of law enforcement, who began his career in Phoenix and joined the Fountain Police Department after moving to Colorado in 2015.

According to a release from Fountain police, he worked his way through the ranks of corporal, detective sergeant, special operations lieutenant and most recently administrative commander. Beyond field experience, Cristiani has training in FBI-LEEDA’s Executive and Command and the Supervisor Leadership Institute for Police Executives.

"I would be remiss if I did not thank outgoing Chief Christopher Heberer for his tremendous leadership and guidance over the past eight years. He has been and will continue to be an asset to this region for both law enforcement and military, and we look forward to what he will do next," Cristiani wrote.

"We thank you for your dedicated service to your country and to the citizens of Fountain and we wish you and your family all the best."