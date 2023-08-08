The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday celebrated the career of a police dog that officials called one of the most successful K-9s ever to work for the department.

Taz, an 8-year-old Belgian Malinois, officially retired after a six-year career that facilitated more than $1.7 million in drug seizures, nine criminal captures and 370 SWAT deployments.

Two recent injuries, suffered during dangerous SWAT operations, hastened the K-9’s retirement, EPCSO officials said.

“It was a tough decision to go ahead and retire him,” Sheriff Joe Roybal said. “But since he served us so well, we want to let him live and be as comfortable as he can, and enjoy himself.”

Taz was about 16 months old when he joined the Sheriff’s Office in 2017, according to his handler, Deputy Nick Witherite. He was a “green” dog when the department acquired him, meaning he had no police training at all.

Over 12 weeks, Taz and his two-legged partner trained intensively, earning the K-9 a U.S. Police Canine Association certification for narcotics and patrol work. He is what law enforcement officials call a “dual purpose” dog — highly capable at narcotics detection and criminal apprehension.

Belgian Malinoises are ideally suited for police work because of their protective instincts and keen sense of smell, Witherite said. During Taz’s time with the Sheriff’s Office, he assisted on traffic stops that seized more than 20 pounds of cocaine, 16 pounds of methamphetamine and 12 pounds of Black Tar heroin, as well as “countless other drugs” during search warrant operations.

“I trust him, just as much as I trust my other teammates, my fellow deputies,” Witherite said. “It’s very relieving to have him in the back seat with me, because I know that at the press of a button, I can release him and he is going to come help me … no questions asked.”

Taz has had a busy and highly varied career. In addition to his 1,240 deployments, he has worked alongside several local agencies, including the Fountain, Colorado Springs, Calhan, Monument and Manitou Springs police departments, officials said. He has also assisted several federal and military law enforcement agencies and has served on a presidential detail.

As Taz’s handler and partner, Witherite has formed a strong bond with the K-9. While the dog is fiercely protective of Witherite, he also possesses the headstrong qualities of a human teenager.

“He respects me — to a point,” the deputy said. “But he also challenges me daily.”

Dozens of Sheriff’s Office deputies and civilian employees gathered for a hero’s sendoff on Tuesday. Taz, the guest of honor, was presented with a cake made of cheeseburgers (his typical reward for doing a good job). He dug in immediately, to raucous applause.

While Taz will no longer be sniffing out drugs or chasing bad guys, he is unlikely to spend his days just hanging out in Witherite’s backyard, the deputy said. The high-motor K-9 simply isn’t built that way.

“I don’t think his mindset is ever going to allow him to be a pet,” Witherite said. “He loves to work so much. So, do I think he’ll ever just chill out and be a house dog? No.”