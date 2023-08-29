The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday introduced the two newest four-legged members of its law enforcement team.

Styx and Dex, both Belgian Malinoises, will try to fill the large paw prints left by their predecessors, both of whom made an indelible mark on the Sheriff’s Office. Taz, one of the department’s most successful K-9s, recently retired after suffering on-duty injuries, and Jinx was killed in the line of duty in 2022.

Deputy Nick Witherite, Dex’s two-legged partner, was also Taz’s handler. Because Taz now spends his days protecting Witherite’s home, and handlers typically live with their active K-9s, the deputy and his family now live with two police dogs.

“You can tell that Taz is a little jealous that Dex gets to go to work with me every day, and that used to be his job,” said Witherite, who has built a shed to accommodate both dogs. “But they get along, kind of like brothers.”

At 90 pounds, Styx is big for a Belgian Malinois, which typically run in the 60- to 70-pound range. But Deputy Ronnie Hancock, Styx’s partner, said the K-9’s bloodlines made him a good fit for the team.

Both Styx and Dex are “dual purpose” dogs, meaning they are qualified for drug detection and criminal apprehension. The Sheriff’s Office also has two single-purpose dogs that primarily conduct narcotics searches, Undersheriff Jeff Kramer said.

The most recent K-9s have been given names that end with the letter “x” to honor the service and sacrifice of Jinx, the agency's fallen police dog.

On Tuesday, sheriff's deputies put their newest K-9s through agility, detection and vehicle release drills. Like any law enforcement officer, a police dog undergoes training throughout their career, sharpening their skills and acquiring new ones, Hancock said.

Kramer, himself a former K-9 handler, praised the animals for willingly running toward danger and the human partners who, quite literally, take their work home with them each day.

“The animals themselves are impressive,” Kramer said. “There’s a high level of responsibility that we place on the handlers, and they do a phenomenal job. I’m proud of the handlers individually, I’m proud of the K-9 teams collectively, and I’m proud of what they contribute to the organization.”