Outside of the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Monday morning, gray T-shirts bearing the words "No One is Coming" dotted the crowd between dozens of grey and blue deputy uniforms.

Many more community members and county staff gathered near a patrol car parked in front of the building in remembrance of Deputy Andrew Peery, who died in the line of duty one year ago on Aug. 7, 2022.

Peery, a highly decorated SWAT operator with the Sheriff's Office and U.S. Army veteran, responded to a reported shooting at a Security-Widefield residence last summer with a second deputy and a Fountain police officer. A suspect inside the home fired at the officers upon their arrival, killing Peery, 39.

"The debt of gratitude we owe you is immeasurable, and we'll do our best to live up to the precedent of bravery and steadfast commitment you exemplified," Sheriff Joseph Roybal said at the wreath-laying ceremony, addressing the fallen deputy. "No one is coming — it is up to us."

Peery, who leaves behind a wife and two children, had a history of service not only in law enforcement but to the county, Roybal said.

During his Army service, Peery served as an airborne infantryman. From 2001 to 2004, Peery was a member of the 173rd Airborne Brigade and stationed in Italy. He served three tours in Iraq — two as a sniper — and "developed and executed" over 600 operations abroad as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom, Roybal said.

For his military service, Peery was awarded three Army Achievement Medals, seven Army Commendation Medals and a Meritorious Service Medal.

After his military service, Peery joined the Bakersfield Police Department in California in 2014 as a patrol officer and then joined the El Paso County Sheriff's Office in 2016, where he served as the Sniper Team Leader, Field Training Officer and a firearms and close quarter battle instructor.

During that time, Peery received five letters of appreciation, three Coins of Excellence, two Commander Citations, a Leadership Award and two Distinguished Service Medals. He was posthumously awarded two Medals of Valor and a Medal of Honor for his "ultimate sacrifice," Roybal said.

"(Peery) had that command presence to ensure that, when he was instructing, he would keep us safe ... everybody, including myself, listened to him," Roybal said. "But he knew when to deploy humor and when to have fun. He liked to keep things light because of this stressful job."

Roybal also remembered the life of Alexandra Paz, whose estranged husband shot and killed both her and Peery, and addressed her family.

"We are extremely sorry for their loss," Roybal said. "We feel their pain and share their pain."