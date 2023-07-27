The Colorado Springs Police Department’s newly renovated Property Return Office opened its doors to the public Monday, with a more efficient and community-friendly design.

The department’s Property Return Office, previously located in the basement of CSPD’s Police Operations Center with restricted access, has moved to the old quartermaster facility at 224 E. Rio Grande Street, located less than a mile east of the Colorado Springs Police Headquarters.

The newly renovated space is now open to the public and is designed to more adequately serve the city's residents by doing the job of returning the more than 6,000 pieces of personal property received by the police department every month.

Stephanie Baker, CSPD’s evidence supervisor, spoke with excitement about the added security, and efficiency the new space adds to the process of retrieving found personal property, or returned evidence previously used in a criminal case.

“It gives them (community members) an opportunity to have some privacy and integrity when they’re coming to collect items,” Baker said, “We do release a lot of items that are personal property, like purses and wallets, but we’re also dealing with families who have lost loves ones,”

Before the opening of the new facility, people would need to first report to CSPD’s Police Operations Center, where they’d face a lengthy process. After checking in with the Community Service Registrar, they would then have to wait, one person at a time, per case, for the evidence room to receive and fulfill their request.

“We’d just release things to them through a window in a lobby full of people. There was no privacy and no security for people picking up valuable items, like money,” Baker said.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

If someone was trying to pick up a weapon or firearm, an additional step of waiting for an armed officer to accompany the exchange would traditionally create added barriers within the understaffed department and add more time to the lengthy process.

The recent building renovations have been designed to address these concerns. One example is the newly installed bullet resistant drywall and glass, which have eliminated the need for an armed officer during these exchanges.

The new building also provides a spacious lobby for people waiting for their items, and a private conference room for recovering property in personal cases. The space allows for more people to be present, including families, victim advocates on an as needed basis, and detectives to walk citizens through the sometimes daunting process.

“This gives them a place to go through this process, to decide what they want to take with them, and what they don’t,” Baker said.

“It (the process) felt impersonal. This has opened us up to build a better relationship with our citizens.”

The office currently employees 13 technicians and hosts numerous volunteers, responsible for tracking down the rightful owners of property in CSPD’s possession. Using case reports, social media and inmate locater services, Baker said the department’s technicians explore every avenue to get in touch with property owners’ before taking the next step — donating unclaimed possessions to dispersed locations throughout the community.

“For example, we donate unclaimed glasses to Lions’ Club,” Baker said, “a lot of it will go to Goodwill.”

The new and improved Property Return Office is open to the public Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. For more information, Click or Tap here.