Colorado Springs residents said Wednesday they want local police to be more engaged and interact with communities across the city, another step in efforts to rebuild trust between law enforcement and the public.

"I would feel safer if police presence wasn't a police officer in a car giving out a ticket. We don't want to look at our police like they're just there to give us a ticket or they're only concerned about people who are breaking the law. Make people feel like (police) are there to protect them," Chineta Davis said.

About 10 residents gathered with members of the Law Enforcement Transparency and Advisory Commission at Penrose Library downtown on Wednesday evening to share their thoughts about the Colorado Springs Police Department. The advisory commission said it would use the feedback to inform its future recommendations to City Council.

City Council formed the commission in June 2020, following summer protests that year calling for police reform after the death of George Floyd, a Minnesota Black man who was murdered by a White police officer in Minneapolis. The commission does not provide direct oversight of the Colorado Springs Police Department, but provides recommendations to the City Council, which is not obligated to act.

Since its inception, the board has recommended the city increase funding for crisis response teams that can respond when someone is experiencing an emergent mental health crisis; backed all calls for change around use of force within the department recommended last spring by a third-party consultant; and recently recommended the City Council in its 2024 budget address police recruitment and retention, response times and updated technology to improve Police Department functionality.

On Wednesday residents broke into four small roundtables, with discussion facilitated by members of the advisory commission.

Participants said city leadership should prioritize more police engagement, ensuring the Police Department can keep up with public safety demands as the city grows, and limiting officers' job descriptions so they can focus on policing rather than trying to do the job of mental health professionals, for example.

Silena Taylor said police need to be better trained to respond to calls for service in a non-hostile manner.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

"You don't need to be macho or come across as, 'I'm in charge,'" she said, adding she believed a person's experience with police is different based on their race. Taylor is Black. "We're human beings. We have feelings. Assess the situation instead of running into it."

Chris Burns, an advisory commission member and former Colorado Springs police officer, said many of the Police Department's current officers are young, not having worked the job for more than five years. Their response will be different than an officer who has been doing the job for 20 years, he said.

When someone suggested more tenured officers train newer officers, Burns said attrition could be a hurdle.

"We're losing a lot of our longer-term officers," he said.

Maryah Lauer said Colorado Springs police, like other law enforcement in the country, are being asked to do too much. For example, mental health professionals should respond to crisis calls, not armed police, she said.

"The answer is not to train (law enforcement) to do more. It's to hire professionals who can do those jobs," Lauer said.

D'Ontay Roy, chairman of the advisory commission, said the board would look into recommending increased funding for crisis response teams.

The Law Enforcement Transparency and Advisory Commission hopes to hold more regular town halls with the community to gather feedback on police, Roy said.