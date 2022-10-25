The Colorado Springs Police Department won a prestigious international community policing award, the department announced on Tuesday.

The 2022 International Association of Chiefs of Police Conference honored the agency last week with the IACP/Walmart Leadership Award for its Play COS program. The award recognizes agencies that use effective and long-lasting partnerships to make communities safer.

“Everyone at the CSPD is proud to be honored with this award. With that said, Play COS is not just a CSPD program. This is a community program that we have the privilege of running. Play COS would not have been possible without generous donations from large corporations, small local businesses, and individual community members who all want to make our community a better place,” Chief Adrian Vasquez said in the release.

Play COS first launched in January 2021 to improve police-community relations “in an organic, simple, and fun way,” the department said in a news release. The program supplies patrol officers with sports balls to pass out to kids and involves other sports and giveaway events.

Play COS has given away more than 3,100 balls to local kids and teens as of Aug. 11 and held 64 events. The program has also donated to three community centers and 13 local schools.

“We at CSPD believe this will improve police/community relations because it allows our community to interact with officers in a more organic, simple, and fun way,” Play COS’s webpage reads. “Nothing criminal, nothing too serious, just officers and community members having a positive interaction.”