Sept. 23 was to be Brianna Ragsdale’s second-to-last shift as a police officer. She’d recently accepted a position as detective with Colorado Springs’ special victims unit, a promotion three years in the making.

Sept. 23 was also the day of her seizure.

She doesn’t remember much about what happened. One moment, she was parked in her police cruiser, and the next she was in the hospital, being told she had three masses in the left frontal lobe of her brain.

It was stage three cancer, she would soon learn, and the masses were a rare tumor called astrocytoma.

Ragsdale is learning to cope and helping her family do the same, she said. Her three daughters are 5, 8 and 10 years old, with the youngest being too little to fully grasp her mother’s cancer.

“I’m just still processing, I guess,” Ragsdale said.

Korissa Mucaria was with her on a ride-along that day. Coincidentally, the two had just responded to a report of a body found of a seizure victim when Mucaria looked over and saw Ragsdale with her mouth agape. A former preschool teacher with first-aid training, she recognized the signs and promptly leapt into action.

HOW TO HELP A GoFundMe site is accepting online donations to help pay for Brianna Ragsdale’s medical expenses.

“I tried to go into that side of my training of just being very clinical and recognizing the symptoms for what they were and trying to get her into a recovery position," Mucaria said. "It wasn’t until afterwards that it really sank in that not only was she having a seizure, but that was also my best friend who was having a seizure."

The two have been "tied to the hip" for 17 years. They attended the same high school, share the same birthday, and even have matching tattoos: rams, for their horoscope sign.

“We 100%, to the core of our being, we consider ourselves Aries,” Mucaria said.

Ragsdale is a headstrong, passionate leader, according to her friend. She’s outspoken and honest, much like herself, which has always worked for the pair — they can tell each other how it is and “unapologetically” be themselves.

Mucaria channeled that honesty the day she learned her best friend wanted to be a cop. She was a little surprised and a little fearful at first. There’s inherent danger to being a cop, after all. More than anything else, though, she was supportive.

“I told her she’s a badass and she could absolutely do it,” Mucaria said.

The idea was fresh on Ragsdale's mind after fielding a call from a witness in hiding during the 2015 mass shooting at the Colorado Springs Planned Parenthood. She worked as a 911 dispatcher at the time.

"I stayed on the phone with that person until they were safe — and it was a couple of hours — and I didn't know what was going to happen. I had no idea," Ragsdale told The Gazette in a 2016 interview. "You want them to be safe, you do, because you connect with that person on a level that a lot of people don't understand. But you can only do so much."

She grappled with her limitations, feeling as if she was not doing enough to help those in need, whom she regularly encountered over the phone. She needed to do more.

“I told myself, ‘I’m gonna put in for the police academy. If I get in, it’s meant to be; if I don’t get in, I’ll just be a dispatcher,’” Ragsdale said.

It was meant to be. She started the academy in November 2018, graduated the following May, and has been on patrol ever since.

On Ragsdale’s approach to law enforcement, Mucaria points to another of her friend’s tattoos, which read, “Judas ate too.”

The message nods to the Bible, in which Jesus allowed the apostle Judas to eat with him at the Last Supper despite knowing he’d betrayed him. Our role as people, Mucaria said of her friend’s perspective, is to give those who make bad decisions a second chance.

“It’s just a constant reminder to her that even though criminals do bad things and people make poor choices, they still deserve the right to be seen as innocent until proven guilty,” Mucaria said. “Everybody deserves a chance to eat, too.”

Work is on hold for now because the tumor’s location in Ragsdale's left frontal lobe could impair speech, movement and decision making.

To date, Ragsdale has displayed no neurological symptoms aside from the seizure. She will be put into a couple of clinical trials for treatment, Ragsdale said. The long-term goal is to shrink the tumor to a size small enough where it is safe to extract.

"She's been through a lot more in her life than anybody will ever know. ... She's had a lot of personal experiences that have made her want to be the person who helps people," Mucaria said. "It's inspiring for the kind of person that people should be."

