Luna, a K-9 with the Colorado Springs Police Department, recently received a protective vest from Vested Interest in K9s Inc., a nonprofit that provides protective gear and other assistance to police dogs nationwide, according to a news release.

The stab- and bullet-resistant vest was sponsored by Colorado Springs resident Deborah Collins, and is embroidered with the words, “In honor of Ralph J. Collins,” Deborah's late husband, who died in June 2021.

“Ralph was a loyal friend, dog lover and great adventurer,” his obituary reads.

Earlier this year, Luna’s colleague Zev received a similar donation from Vested Interest in K9s, which has provided more than 5,077 vests valued at over $6.9 million to police dogs in all 50 states.