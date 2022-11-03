One has 20 years of dancing experience. One hiked the entire Appalachian Trail. One built basketball courts in Peru. One holds records in both flyfishing and powerlifting. One is the first college graduate in their family.

Thirty-eight people in all are entering the next stage of their career after graduating from the Colorado Springs police academy on Thursday.

The 74th police officer class gathered in what Mayor John Suthers called a celebration of freedom and rule of law. They’ll be joining a department that’s about 70 officers short as of October.

“Police officers are engaged on a daily basis in the ongoing battle of good and evil,” Suthers said. “Now that sounds dramatic, but it’s true: Murder is evil. Assault is evil. Rape is evil. Theft is evil, and you fight those evils every day.”

Last month, the mayor’s office attributed police understaffing in part to the national unrest that followed George Floyd’s death at the hands of a Minnesota police officer in 2020. This crop of recruits, however, said today’s climate surrounding the police force did little to dissuade them from the calling.

“Absolutely not. You’ve got good times, you’ve got bad times, and it don’t matter to me,” said graduate Josh Currier, who enters the police force after serving in the Army. “It’s an honorable profession based in community service.”

Each graduate has 1,075 hours of academic, elective and skills training under their belt. Eleven have previous law enforcement experience, according to CSPD, and 21 have served or are currently serving in the military.

Every call an officer receives is an opportunity to show care and compassion, according to Police Chief Adrian Vasquez, and those are the principles guiding the service-based profession.

“Whether they are the victim of a crime, or whether you are arresting somebody, I know that this is how you’ve been trained, and this is how we build trust and continued support from our citizens,” Vasquez said.

To hammer home this idea of empathy-driven policing, officers are subjected to being pepper-sprayed and shot with stun guns during their training. The goal, then, is for officers to understand a suspect’s perspective should officers be forced to deploy these tools on them.

Graduate Devan Raemisch, the youngest recruit at 22 years old, said becoming an officer was her ultimate goal.

She’d always known she wanted to go into law enforcement, inspired largely by her father, who worked in corrections. He’d received an international award for eliminating the long-term use of solitary confinement. She said his work changed countless lives in the criminal justice system for the better.

Raemisch, too, said she never wavered from her ultimate goal of becoming a police officer.

“If I can change one person’s life — maybe every day, maybe once a week, maybe once a month — and I can do something to help that one person, that’s what makes it worth it,” Reamisch said. “My goal is to make someone smile every day, and if I can do that, that’s what I want to do."

Eventually, she said, she hopes to work as a detective in the crimes against children unit, which is “an incredible opportunity to help people in more than one way.”

Moving forward, the graduates will undergo 15 weeks of additional on-the-job training alongside experienced officers, with each call progressing in difficulty as they become more independent. Then, they will be able to respond to calls on their own.

This class will help to sustain current police levels, according to Vasquez. He anticipates the next crop of graduates will make progress in filling the vacant positions.

“It is with great pride,” Vasquez said, “that for the last time I say, ‘class dismissed.’”