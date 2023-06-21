The Colorado Springs Police Department on Wednesday welcomed its 75th class of new police officers in a graduation ceremony at Radiant Church.

For the 42 recruits, it was the culmination of a 28-week process that included rigorous hands-on training and intensive classroom study.

For new Mayor Yemi Mobolade, it was the first wave of a planned effort to bolster an understaffed police force.

Mobolade joined several public safety officials and city leaders in congratulating the academy graduates. He became visibly emotional at several points in his address.

“Today, I am especially humbled to stand before such an exceptional group of leaders, to congratulate you on your achievement, and to thank you for choosing this career path of service, courage and sacrifice,” Mobolade said.

Police Chief Adrian Vasquez was attending an international policing summit overseas, but he addressed the graduating class via video.

“Remember what you do is important,” Vasquez said. “You protect the constitutional rights of all our citizens. Remember that each call for service is an opportunity to show the care and compassion that is a trademark of our profession.”

The 75th recruiting class is an amalgam of eclectic backgrounds, officials said. They represent 14 different U.S. states. Five graduates are from other countries — one from Peru, one from New Zealand and three from Germany.

Nine of them are at least bilingual. Twenty-five of them have served or are serving in the military. Twenty-one hold bachelor’s degrees, 16 have associate’s degrees, and all have some college experience.

Daniel Brom, whom the class selected to address the hundreds of families, friends and supporters at the ceremony, marveled at the training academy staff’s ability to turn so many disparate backgrounds and personalities into a single, cohesive unit.

“On day one, we all arrived to the academy as individuals, coming from backgrounds from prior military, insurance agents, to restaurant workers,” Brom said. “No matter where we came from, we were all in this together.”

About halfway through the ceremony, a video recapped the six months of training that brought them to this point, including driving techniques, marksmanship, arrest control, de-escalation and a host of other demanding tasks. Sometimes, the recruits laughed as they remembered being shocked with a Taser. Others grimaced as they recalled taking pepper spray in the face. And an occasional tear was shed as they acknowledged that they couldn’t have gotten through it without leaning on one another.

“I think when people leave the military, they wonder if they’re ever going to have that sense of camaraderie again,” said Jesse Estrada, who spent eight years in the Marine Corps before applying to the police academy. “The cohesion and the caliber of this class just blew me away. It was such a smooth transition going from the Marine Corps to this academy, and this department.”

All the graduates have passed the Colorado Peace Officer Standards and Training certification exams, and are now sworn police officers, but their schooling is not yet complete, officials said. For the next 15 weeks, they’ll be learning on the job as they undergo field training. Once they’ve completed that, they’ll be ready to respond to calls on their own.

“I’m looking forward to it all,” Estrada said.

The next CSPD training academy begins July 24, and another will take place in October, Mobolade said.

“What touches me the most is knowing that they are choosing a career and profession where they are willing to lay down their lives for their fellow women and men, and their fellow citizens,” the mayor said. “That is the noblest of all callings. I’m inspired by them.”