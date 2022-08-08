A Colorado Springs police officer was injured in a motorcycle accident on Centennial Boulevard late Monday afternoon.
At 3:54 p.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a call about an officer on a motorcycle who had just been in an accident at the intersection of Centennial Boulevard and Windmill Avenue.
The officer was watching for speeding violations on Centennial and observed a speeding violation. As the officer was approaching Windmill Avenue, a driver of an SUV crossing Centennial collided with the officer in the middle of the intersection.
Police said both the officer and the driver of the SUV were transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for their injuries.
Roadways in the area closed down due to the collision but have since reopened, police said.